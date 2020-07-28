10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center (Midlothian, Va.)

2. UnityPoint Clinic (Des Moines, Iowa)

3. Murray County Medical Center (Slayton, Minn.)

4. Regency Hospital (Sylvania, Ohio)

5. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (West Liberty, Ky.)

6. Northwest Medical Center (Bentonville, Ark.)

7. Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital

8. Lincoln (Kan.) County Hospital

9. LifeCare Hospitals of Fort Worth (Texas)

10. Northwest Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.)

