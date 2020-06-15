10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

2. LifeCare Hospitals of Fort Worth (Texas)

3. Bloomington (Ind.) Regional Rehabilitation Hospital

4. Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt.

5. Sierra Vista Hospital in Truth or Consequences, N.M.

6. West Holt Memorial in Atkinson, Neb.

7. Berwick (Pa.) Hospital Center

8. Detroit Medical Center

9. Centennial Peaks Hospital in Louisville, Colo.

10. DeTar Healthcare System in Victoria, Texas

