10 CEOs reshaping healthcare: Forbes

The CEO Forum Group released its list May 24 of "10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America," according to Forbes.

The list is based on interviews conducted between Aug. 26, 2020, and April 30, 2021, by Robert Reiss, Forbes contributor and founder and CEO of the forum group, and his team.

Mr. Reiss said the winners "have created new value to elevate healthcare and society," and that their best practices deal mainly with care accessibility, culture and partnerships. Each CEO was assigned a category defining their value to the healthcare ecosystem.

Here are the 10 most transformative CEOs for healthcare in America, ranked alphabetically, and their category, according to the report:

1. Greg Adams, chair and CEO of Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): Diversity, equity and inclusion

2. Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, president and CEO of Brookdale Senior Living (Brentwood, Tenn.): Seniors

3. Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): Wellness

4. Sandra Fenwick, former CEO of Boston Children's Hospital (retired March 31): Pediatrics

5. Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.): Innovation

6. Kate Gutmann, UPS chief sales and solutions officer, who also oversees UPS Global Healthcare (Atlanta): Supply chain logistics

7. Marc Harrison, MD, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): Comprehensive health

8. Asma Ishaq, CEO of Modere (Springville, Utah): Health and beauty e-commerce

9. Marc Plumart, CEO of Healthcare and Seniors Worldwide, Sodexo (Washington, D.C.): Services

10. Craig Powell, CEO of Motus (Boston): Trending technology