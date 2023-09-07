Mount Sinai buys $32M development site

Miami Beach, Fla.-based Mount Sinai Medical Center has purchased a $32 million development site in a move to expand its brand, TheRealDeal reported Sept. 6.

The health system purchased 5.6 acres in unincorporated west Miami-Dade County, although it did not release details on what the development is set to become.

Mount Sinai Medical Center's CEO told TheRealDeal that the move is part of the organization's ongoing growth plan.

"The recent land purchase in Westchester is part of a larger strategy intended to expand access to our brand," he said.

The land has two commercial buildings on it.