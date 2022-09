10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor in St. Paul, Minn.

2. Henry Ford Health, based in Detroit, seeks a senior revenue integrity analyst in Troy, Mich.

3. Northbay Healthcare, based in Fairfield, Calif., seeks a revenue integrity manager.

4. NYU Langone, based in New York City, seeks a senior revenue cycle management analyst.

5. Providence, based in Renton, Wash., seeks a chief revenue cycle officer.

6. Shriners Hospitals for Children, based in Tampa, Fla., seeks a revenue cycle coordinator in Lexington, Ky.

7. Stamford (Conn.) Hospital, seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

8. Tahoe Forest Health System, based in Truckee, Calif., seeks a revenue cycle director.

9. University Hospitals, based in Cleveland, seeks a senior revenue cycle specialist.

10. University of California Davis Health, based in Sacramento, seeks a revenue cycle compliance executive director.