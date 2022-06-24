South Georgia Medical Center names Tony Harrell director of information security, technology

South Georgia Medical Center named Tony Harrell as director of information security and technology.

Mr. Harrell will be responsible for leading the health system's information services department, which consists of applications, infrastructure, information security, operations and support teams, according to a June 23 press release.

Mr. Harrell has been with South Georgia Medical Center for 25 years and has served in various IT security and leadership roles, such as IT operations and support manager, information systems security manager and interim director of information technology.