Nevada Hospital Association names CEO

Patrick Kelly has been appointed president and CEO of the Nevada Hospital Association in Reno. He succeeds Bill Welch, who will continue as a consultant until his retirement Dec. 31.

Mr. Kelly most recently served as CFO and vice president of shared services for the West Virginia Hospital Association in Charleston. Before that, he was CEO and legal counsel for the Charleston-based West Virginia Health Care Association, an organization serving long-term care providers, according to a Sept. 9 news release.

"The NHA board of directors is pleased to introduce a leader of Pat's caliber into our community to guide the Association," said Mason Van Houweling, NHA board chair and CEO of Las Vegas-based University Medical Center. "Pat possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow the Nevada Hospital Association into an even greater, more successful, organization and to create a lasting impact on addressing health care issues in our state."