Walgreens experiences 'temporary outage' of COVID-19 vaccination, testing scheduler

Walgreens said a temporary outage affected its COVID-19 vaccine and testing appointment scheduler Dec. 27 due to "unprecedented demand" during the holiday season, NBC Chicago reported.

"Today we experienced a temporary outage of some of our web applications, including the appointment scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing," the company said in a statement. "The issue has now been fixed, and we apologize to our customers and patients for any inconvenience."

Users of the Walgreens website reported being put into a "virtual waiting room" while attempting to book COVID-19 vaccinations and testing appointments. Customers were still placed in virtual waiting rooms when trying to book appointments Dec. 28, according to Twitter.

Walgreens did not return Becker’s requests for comment. This story will be updated as more information is made available.