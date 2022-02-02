University of Texas prediction model decreases COVID-19 transmission by 62%, study says

Listen
Using cellphone mobility data and hospital admissions data, the University of Texas at Austin developed a prediction model that has helped Austin maintain the lowest COVID-19 death rate among all large Texas cities, according to a study published in the February issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Four things to know:
- The model uses mobility data and hospital COVID-19 admission data to predict COVID-19 transmission rates and healthcare demand. The study authors said the model helped Austin leaders make informed policy decisions to slow the spread of the virus, as the study estimated that mobility-associated COVID-19 transmission was 62 percent lower in February 2021 than in March 2020.
- UT researchers collaborated with Austin city leaders, public health officials and health system executives to develop the forecasting system. It features two public-facing dashboards to help city leaders better manage healthcare resources, ensure sufficient hospital capacity and communicate about the pandemic to the public.
- The forecasting system has been used by 22 municipal areas in Texas and can be used by any city, the study authors said.
- The system "stands at the intersection of science and public policy and shows the good that can be realized when they are aligned," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a Feb. 2 news release.