Top healthcare IT consulting firms: Report

Black Book Research has unveiled its latest industry rankings, recognizing the top healthcare IT consulting firms driving digital transformation and operational excellence.
The Jan. 30 report evaluates firms based on expertise in key areas, including enterprise system integration, AI-powered automation, cybersecurity resilience and data interoperability.
The 2025 rankings are based on 18 key performance indicators, analyzing 257 firms and 5,100 consulting engagements over the past five years. More than 6,200 respondents participated in the survey, assessing firms on strategic alignment, client outcomes and ethical standards.
Here are the leading firms by category, according to the report:
- Digital health strategy and HIT planning advisors: Sg2, a Vizient Company
- Value-based care consulting: PINC AI and CareAllies
- AI and machine learning strategy and roadmap: Accenture
- Cybersecurity and compliance consulting: Clearwater
- Interoperability, connectivity, and integration advisory: Huron Consulting Group
- Revenue cycle management and financial IT advisory: Kaufman Hall
- Population health management IT consultants: Lumeris
- Diagnostics, laboratory, and imaging IT advisory: Chartis Group
- Clinical decision support system implementation: Deloitte
- Telehealth expansion and virtual care optimization: Amwell
- Cloud migration and data center modernization: Accenture
- EHR implementation and optimization consultants: Nordic Consulting Partners (specializing in Epic Systems, Oracle Health, Altera Digital Health) and Engage (specializing in Meditech and TruBridge)
- EHR training advisors: S&P Consultants
- Go-live support in healthcare IT consulting: Optimum Healthcare IT
- Infrastructure and HIT operations advisors: Impact Advisors
- Wearables and remote monitoring solutions consulting: Accenture
- Government and public health IT consultants: MedSys Group
- Global (non-U.S.) healthcare information technology consultants: Deloitte Consulting
- Healthcare supply chain and inventory management: Vizient Advisory Services
- Healthcare ERP implementation: Deloitte Consulting
- Sustainability and green IT solutions implementation: Ernst & Young
- Data governance and analytics: Arcadia
- Clinical IT advisory: Chartis Group
- Managed care and payer IT advisory: Optum Advisory