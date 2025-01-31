Top healthcare IT consulting firms: Report

Black Book Research has unveiled its latest industry rankings, recognizing the top healthcare IT consulting firms driving digital transformation and operational excellence.

The Jan. 30 report evaluates firms based on expertise in key areas, including enterprise system integration, AI-powered automation, cybersecurity resilience and data interoperability.

The 2025 rankings are based on 18 key performance indicators, analyzing 257 firms and 5,100 consulting engagements over the past five years. More than 6,200 respondents participated in the survey, assessing firms on strategic alignment, client outcomes and ethical standards.

Here are the leading firms by category, according to the report: