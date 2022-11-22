Top health tech CTOs of 2022, per Healthcare Technology Report

Chief technology officers play a big role in the increasingly tech-driven world of healthcare. Here are the top 25 chief technology officers at health tech companies for 2022, according to market researcher Healthcare Technology Report.
1. Tarun Mathur
Company: Indegene
Title: Chief Technology Officer
2. Aviva McPherron
Company: NuVasive
Title: CIO and Senior Vice President of IT
3. Achin Bhowmik
Company: Starkey
Title: Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering
4. Maysara Rabah
Company: Tabuk Pharmaceuticals
Title: Chief Technology Officer
5. Scott Burke
Company: Verily
Title: Chief Technology Officer
6. Michael Majoue
Company: Zynex Medical
Title: Director of IT
7. Alo Sarv
Company: SOCi
Title: Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer
8. Gaurang Patel
Company: Revance
Title: Vice President, IT
9. Kyle Ryan
Company: Tebra
Title: Chief Technology Officer
10. Abhi Verma
Company: SOPHiA GENETICS
Title: Chief Technology Officer
11. Ed Tourtellotte
Company: 4G Clinical
Title: Founder and Chief Technology Officer
12. Frederick Peguero Sr.
Company: WorkCare
Title: Chief Information and Technology Officer
13. Shawn Walker
Company: Veranova
Title: Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Development Operations
14. Pawan Parihar
Company: Reata Pharmaceuticals
Title: Vice President, Head of IT
15. Varun Ganapathi
Company: AKASA
Title: Chief Technology Officer
16. David Kiklis
Company: Replimune
Title: Executive Director of IT
17. Chetan Uberoy
Company: MphRx
Title: Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer
18. Nigel Webster
Company: WELL Health Technologies
Title: Director of IT Operations
19. Charlie Wen
Company: ulab Systems
Title: Co-Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer
20. Michael Baglio
Company: Protenus
Title: Chief Technology Officer
21. Nick Gianadda
Company: Quadrant Biosciences
Title: Chief Technology Officer
22. Kunaal Naik
Company: Memora Health
Title: Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer
23. Josh Siegel
Company: SameSky Health
Title: Chief Technology Officer
24. Justin French
Company: AngelEye Health
Title: Founder and Chief Technology Officer
25. Adam Yala
Company: metaMe Health
Title: Chief Technology Officer