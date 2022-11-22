Top health tech CTOs of 2022, per Healthcare Technology Report

Chief technology officers play a big role in the increasingly tech-driven world of healthcare. Here are the top 25 chief technology officers at health tech companies for 2022, according to market researcher Healthcare Technology Report.

1. Tarun Mathur

Company: Indegene

Title: Chief Technology Officer

2. Aviva McPherron

Company: NuVasive

Title: CIO and Senior Vice President of IT

3. Achin Bhowmik

Company: Starkey

Title: Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering

4. Maysara Rabah

Company: Tabuk Pharmaceuticals

Title: Chief Technology Officer

5. Scott Burke

Company: Verily

Title: Chief Technology Officer

6. Michael Majoue

Company: Zynex Medical

Title: Director of IT

7. Alo Sarv

Company: SOCi

Title: Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer

8. Gaurang Patel

Company: Revance

Title: Vice President, IT

9. Kyle Ryan

Company: Tebra

Title: Chief Technology Officer

10. Abhi Verma

Company: SOPHiA GENETICS

Title: Chief Technology Officer

11. Ed Tourtellotte

Company: 4G Clinical

Title: Founder and Chief Technology Officer

12. Frederick Peguero Sr.

Company: WorkCare

Title: Chief Information and Technology Officer

13. Shawn Walker

Company: Veranova

Title: Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Development Operations

14. Pawan Parihar

Company: Reata Pharmaceuticals

Title: Vice President, Head of IT

15. Varun Ganapathi

Company: AKASA

Title: Chief Technology Officer

16. David Kiklis

Company: Replimune

Title: Executive Director of IT

17. Chetan Uberoy

Company: MphRx

Title: Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer

18. Nigel Webster

Company: WELL Health Technologies

Title: Director of IT Operations

19. Charlie Wen

Company: ulab Systems

Title: Co-Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer

20. Michael Baglio

Company: Protenus

Title: Chief Technology Officer

21. Nick Gianadda

Company: Quadrant Biosciences

Title: Chief Technology Officer

22. Kunaal Naik

Company: Memora Health

Title: Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer

23. Josh Siegel

Company: SameSky Health

Title: Chief Technology Officer

24. Justin French

Company: AngelEye Health

Title: Founder and Chief Technology Officer

25. Adam Yala

Company: metaMe Health

Title: Chief Technology Officer