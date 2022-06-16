In our increasingly technological society, data scientists are both in demand — and highly paid.

They made an average of $108,660 in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data scientists analyze raw data and help draw conclusions from it using such techniques as data mining, natural language processing and artificial intelligence.

Data scientist positions were ranked as the third-best job of 2022 by Glassdoor, which said that senior-level professionals in the field can make upward of $350,000 a year

Here are the top 10 online master's in data science programs, according to Fortune, which reported that some students have gotten offers of $125,000 and up before graduating:

1. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

2. University of California at Berkeley

3. Texas Tech University (Lubbock)

4. Bay Path University (Longmeadow, Mass.)

5. Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute

6. Loyola University Maryland (Baltimore)

7. University of Missouri at Columbia

8. New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark)

9. CUNY School of Professional Studies (New York City)

10. Syracuse (N.Y.) University