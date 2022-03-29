The technology powering the new Cleveland Clinic London Hospital

Cleveland Clinic opened its 184-bed hospital March 29 in London and equipped it with advanced medical and surgical technologies.

According to a press release, the hospital includes innovative laser and robotic surgery capabilities and technology such as:

A pharmacy robot that individually wraps and tracks drugs by barcode to the patient's bedside.



Electronic medical records that provide caregivers with devices and equips patients with apps to manage their care.





Intraoperative imaging technology for patients undergoing brain and spinal cord surgeries.







Transcatheter aortic valve implantation, a minimally invasive nonsurgical procedure to replace a narrowed aortic valve in a patient's heart.







A 41-bed neuro-rehabilitation suite equipped with robotic equipment.

The eight-story, 325,000-square-foot hospital will focus on cardiovascular, digestive and neurological care and will partner with the United Kingdom's National Health Service to address a backlog of cases as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital includes 29 ICU beds, eight operating rooms, a 41-bed neurological rehabilitation ward and employs about 1,150 caregivers.

Cleveland Clinic is reported to have invested between $1 billion to $1.3 billion on the project, according to The Guardian.