The technology powering the new Cleveland Clinic London Hospital

Cleveland Clinic opened its 184-bed hospital March 29 in London and equipped it with advanced medical and surgical technologies.

According to a press release, the hospital includes innovative laser and robotic surgery capabilities and technology such as:

  • A pharmacy robot that individually wraps and tracks drugs by barcode to the patient's bedside.
     
  • Electronic medical records that provide caregivers with devices and equips patients with apps to manage their care.

  • Intraoperative imaging technology for patients undergoing brain and spinal cord surgeries.


  • Transcatheter aortic valve implantation, a minimally invasive nonsurgical procedure to replace a narrowed aortic valve in a patient's heart.


  • A 41-bed neuro-rehabilitation suite equipped with robotic equipment. 

The eight-story, 325,000-square-foot hospital will focus on cardiovascular, digestive and neurological care and will partner with the United Kingdom's National Health Service to address a backlog of cases as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital includes 29 ICU beds, eight operating rooms, a 41-bed neurological rehabilitation ward and employs about 1,150 caregivers.

Cleveland Clinic is reported to have invested between $1 billion to $1.3 billion on the project, according to The Guardian.

