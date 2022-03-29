The technology powering the new Cleveland Clinic London Hospital

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Cleveland Clinic opened its 184-bed hospital March 29 in London and equipped it with advanced medical and surgical technologies.
According to a press release, the hospital includes innovative laser and robotic surgery capabilities and technology such as:
- A pharmacy robot that individually wraps and tracks drugs by barcode to the patient's bedside.
- Electronic medical records that provide caregivers with devices and equips patients with apps to manage their care.
- Intraoperative imaging technology for patients undergoing brain and spinal cord surgeries.
- Transcatheter aortic valve implantation, a minimally invasive nonsurgical procedure to replace a narrowed aortic valve in a patient's heart.
- A 41-bed neuro-rehabilitation suite equipped with robotic equipment.
The eight-story, 325,000-square-foot hospital will focus on cardiovascular, digestive and neurological care and will partner with the United Kingdom's National Health Service to address a backlog of cases as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital includes 29 ICU beds, eight operating rooms, a 41-bed neurological rehabilitation ward and employs about 1,150 caregivers.
Cleveland Clinic is reported to have invested between $1 billion to $1.3 billion on the project, according to The Guardian.