The next wave of healthcare automation: Introducing Keragon AI

The healthcare tech stack has never been more crowded. In less than a decade, the average number of digital health tools physicians use increased by 73%.

Yet connecting fragmented tools in day-to-day operations remains a persistent and costly bottleneck. Clinical and operations teams are dependent on technical support to make integrations work.

Automation promised a fix. Instead, it created its own deadlock.

For over a decade, healthcare automation was largely about manually replicating paper-era processes on a screen. This first wave of automation had the defining limitation: building workflows was too technical for most clinical and ops teams. That limitation is now giving rise to a second wave of automation driven by AI, transforming how integrations and workflows get built.

To learn more about this next phase of automation, Becker’s Hospital Review recently spoke with Conno Christou, CEO of Keragon — a healthcare automation platform driving this evolution.

From IT ticket to AI prompt

In our discussion, Mr. Christou shared how AI is pulling automation out of IT queues and putting it into the hands of the ops teams. “For years, automation promised efficiency but delivered dependency on IT. AI removes that technical gatekeeper. Now a single prompt creates a ready-to-run workflow, which teams can review, test, and adjust before deployment. The promise is finally kept,” Mr. Christou said.

Keragon AI illustrates how this shift shows up in practice. Launched in February 2026, it replaces manual setup with natural-language instructions.

Unblocking ops: Configuration becomes conversation

With Keragon AI, operational teams can build automations by prompting AI in plain English. A lengthy technical task becomes a direct, real-time conversation.

“For too long, clinical and ops teams were forced to think like engineers just to get their tools to talk to each other,” Mr. Christou outlined. “Keragon AI removes that technical barrier entirely, replacing configuration with conversation. So the teams who know the work best can build what they need, when they need it. The era of technical translation is over.”

But what does this mean for day-to-day operations? Mr. Christou elaborates.

Solving chronic disruptions: Automating a $150B leak

The impact of this shift is most visible in cutting high-cost operational inefficiencies that drain revenue. One example is the $150 billion problem of patient no-shows.

The legacy approach to reducing no-shows with automation required mapping fields, configuring logic, and testing connections. The result was an IT backlog and delayed rollouts. With Keragon AI, the solution starts with the simple prompt: “Help me minimize appointment no-shows.” The platform then generates a complete, ready-to-run workflow, connecting systems and applying logic. Ready for the ops team to test and launch themselves.

The same conversational approach applies to other friction points burdening healthcare operations. From bridging EHR silos to patient intake, routing referrals, and lab orders.

Early results: A multi-site clinic reduces no-shows

“Early beta users are already resolving long-standing operational friction points with Keragon AI,” Mr. Christou added. “A multi-site outpatient clinic in Massachusetts has used Keragon AI to build a custom no-show reduction workflow, and roll it out across its locations. The result was a systemwide improvement in schedule density, along with a double-digit percentage reduction in administrative time spent on reminders.”

These early results show what happens when a clinic’s efficiency can move at the speed of a conversation. Where a control layer makes the whole stack behave like one system.

Healthcare doesn’t need more tools. It needs them to work together.

The second wave of automation builds that bridge.

