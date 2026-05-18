UVA Health offers virtual primary care

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health has launched a virtual primary care service aimed at improving access amid physician shortages and long wait times for appointments, according to a May 15 report from WRIC.

The “Virtual Primary Care on Demand” platform began operating May 12 and offers same-day appointments for adults across Virginia through video or telephone visits. UVA Health clinicians staffing the service include physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

UVA Health plans to expand the service July 1 to include patients ages 5 and older. The system also said it plans to add pediatricians and behavioral health therapists to the platform, according to the report.

The service supports preventive care, chronic disease management, prescription refills and minor injuries, among other routine healthcare needs. Patients requiring imaging, lab work or emergency care will be directed to in-person facilities.

Becky Compton, COO of UVA Physicians Group, told WRIC the service has filled between 15 and 30 appointments daily since launching and is offering “same-day, typically within-the-hour, availability.”

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.