Technology priorities for health systems in 2025

Health systems and health plans are focusing on different goals for 2025 when it comes to technology adoption and investment, a Dec. 12 survey from Deloitte found.
The Deloitte Center for Health Solutions surveyed 80 top executives from large U.S. health systems and health plans with revenues over $500 million. The survey, conducted between August and September 2024, aimed to identify the key trends these leaders expect to shape their strategies in 2025.
Here are four takeaways from the survey:
- About one-third of healthcare executives said that investing in technology will be a priority for 2025.
- Sixty-percent of health system executives and 50% of health plan executives said their organizations are focusing on improving cybersecurity in 2025.
- The survey results show that health plans and health systems are prioritizing different goals for 2025. Most health plans are focusing on adopting transformative technologies, such as generative AI. Meanwhile, health systems are concentrating on strengthening their existing core technologies instead of heavily investing in new digital tools and innovations.
- For 2025, health system executives plan to focus on technology-driven strategies to improve their core operations. Specifically, 43% of executives said they will invest in essential business technologies like customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, EHRs, and automation. Additionally, 30% plan to invest in technology platforms for digital tools and services as key priorities for the year.