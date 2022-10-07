Seattle Children's chief technology and security officer leaves for 3D-printed rocket company

Gary Gooden, the former chief technology and security officer of Seattle Children's, has left to become vice president of IT for 3D-printed rocket company Relativity Space.

Mr. Gooden joined the hospital in 2019 as chief information security officer after working in the same role for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, according to his LinkedIn page. He had also worked in IT leadership roles for biotech firm Amgen, Mattel and the Walt Disney Co.

According to its website, Relativity Space is "building the first autonomous rocket factory and launch services for satellites" and "disrupting 60 years of aerospace."