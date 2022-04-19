Palantir expands CDC deal for disease monitoring

Data analytics company Palantir expanded its deal with the CDC to modernize disease monitoring through a platform called Data Collation and Integration for Public Health Event Response.

The platform allows CDC workgroups to quickly and easily integrate data, conduct analysis and customize operational workflows for improved responses to disease outbreaks, according to an April 15 news release from Palantir.

The cost of the expanded deal was not disclosed. The deal's last contract extension, announced in June, was worth $7.4 million.