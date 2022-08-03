Missouri health system launches hospital-at-home program

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System has partnered with Medically Home to create a hospital-at-home program that provides high-acuity care at home for patients.

The program, dubbed Hospital In Your Home, provides care at-home to a wide range of conditions that would traditionally require inpatient hospitalization, according to an Aug. 2 press release.

The program assigns patients to a care team and uses virtual technology and in-person hospital-level care to look after patients.

Michael Nassif, MD, will lead the program as medical director.