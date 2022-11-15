Lifepoint Health's health tech incubator launches 6 new companies

Lifepoint Health's joint startup incubator for health tech, 25m Health, has launched six new companies and funded five others since its launch in November 2021.

The Nashville-based health tech incubator, formed by a joint venture between Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, 25madison and Apollo Global Management, has launched and invested in the following companies:

Eon: Navigation software powered by natural language processing that is focused on unlocking radiology reports.





Keragon: A healthcare automation platform that helps companies build enterprise-ready integrations and workflows via a no-code platform.





Kouper Health: A discharge case management software for hospitals that facilitates transitional care management and enables value-based bundles.





Midi: A virtual care clinic for women ages 40 and older.





Operait: An artificial intelligence-based operating room scheduling software.





Swap Health: A software that aims to make weight loss and healthier living easier.





Thrive Mobile: A mobile provider that aims to make healthcare easier and more affordable.





Several startups that are focusing on developing solutions to reduce nurse turnover and burnout, creating virtual hospital-at-homes for high acuity cardiac patients and improving behavioral health for seniors.

In 2023, the incubator will focus on scaling new companies and solutions in partnership with other healthcare systems, according to a Nov. 14 press release from Lifepoint.