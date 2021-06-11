Johns Hopkins, Mount Sinai, the VA + 5 other health IT moves

The following health IT moves were reported in the last few weeks:

Richard Stone, MD, who serves as the acting undersecretary for health at the Veterans Health Administration, is set to step down in mid-July.

Girish Nadkarni, MD, was named the leader of the digital medicine division at the New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, STAT reported.

Eric Huang, MD, PhD, was named chief science and innovation officer at virtual diabetes clinic Onduo, a Verily company. He formerly worked as an executive at Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health.

Amy Abernethy, MD, PhD, was appointed as the head of the clinical research business at Verily, the healthcare and life sciences sister company of Google. Dr. Abernethy was formerly the FDA's deputy commissioner.

Nita Sommers was tapped as the chief growth officer of San Francisco-based Carbon Health, which delivers virtual and primary care, leaving her position as Khosla Ventures healthcare partner.

Myoung Cha was selected as the chief strategy officer and president of Carbon Health's home-based care division after serving as the head of Apple Health's Strategic Initiatives.

Rachel Blank, co-founder of women's health startup Rory, at digital pharmacy Ro, left the company to launch Allara, a telehealth company for women with polycystic ovary syndrome.

Cybele Bjorklund, former vice president of federal strategy at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, was hired at digital diabetes startup Virta Health.