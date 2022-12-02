IT network crash causes New York hospital network to divert patients

A November IT incident caused three of New York City-based One Brooklyn Health's hospitals to shut down IT and EHR systems, yet little information has been released about the cause of the disruption, BankInfoSecurity reported Nov. 30.

The incident, which occurred Nov. 19, caused Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center to have to divert patients to other facilities due to IT systems being down.

A New York medical system cybersecurity official told BankInfoSecurity that the health system's lack of transparency has frustrated leaders at other nearby hospitals, as they are experiencing a sudden influx of patients and are fearful of falling for the same, unexplained attack.

The attack is rumored to be caused by ransomware.

"Our teams have been successful in restoring access to certain clinical applications, including limited access to electronic medical records and other critical systems for a significant number of our team members. Patient care has not been impacted as a result of this incident," LaRay Brown, CEO of One Brooklyn, said in a Nov. 30 statement.