Collette Health and Prime Healthcare Partner to Transform Patient Safety and Advance Virtual Nursing Capabilities

Health system leverages virtual sitting success as strategic foundation for comprehensive virtual care transformation

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – [May 19th, 0800 ET] – Collette Health, ranked #1 in the 2025 and 2026 Best in KLAS Virtual Sitting & Nursing category, today announced a strategic partnership with Prime Healthcare, the fifth-largest for-profit health system in the United States. The partnership focuses on enhancing patient safety and empowering frontline caregivers through virtual sitting technology that allows nurses to work at the top of their license, thereby establishing the foundation for comprehensive virtual nursing capabilities across Prime’s network.

Prime Healthcare evaluated virtual sitting programs across three core dimensions: patient safety, caregiver adoption, and responsible resource stewardship. Following a successful pilot program at Paradise Valley Hospital that achieved an 84% reduction in patient falls on medical-surgical units, Prime Healthcare committed to deploying Collette Health’s integrated solution across qualifying hospitals throughout their system, with plans to expand from virtual observation to comprehensive virtual nursing programs.

“This partnership exemplifies how virtual observation serves as the strategic foundation for comprehensive virtual care transformation,” said Holly Miller, CEO of Collette Health. “Prime Healthcare’s commitment to expanding this proven technology across their network demonstrates the power of the value-based entry point approach: starting with virtual observation success and building toward full virtual nursing capabilities that enable additional use cases as they scale. When healthcare leaders see measurable safety improvements and cost savings, they gain the confidence to scale virtual care enterprise-wide.”

Prime Healthcare operates 55 hospitals across 14 states and more than 360 outpatient locations, serving diverse communities with a commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective healthcare. As a health system committed to strengthening community hospitals, Prime places strong emphasis on sustainability and appropriate scale, ensuring virtual care programs are deployed at levels that meet patient demand while building toward enterprise-wide transformation.

“[Collette Health’s] integrated model provides clarity and consistency for nursing teams, with one accountable partner supporting the program end to end,” said Harsha Gopinath, executive director of telemedicine services at Prime Healthcare. “This simplifies issue resolution and allows caregivers to focus on patient care rather than vendor coordination.”

As Prime Healthcare scales, the proven infrastructure will seamlessly support expanded virtual nursing capabilities focused on improving operational efficiency and enhancing care delivery. The partnership’s success reflects Collette Health’s deep clinical expertise and comprehensive implementation support that have enabled smooth adoption and sustainable program growth throughout Prime’s network.

About Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 55 hospitals in 14 states with more than 360 outpatient locations. Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading health systems providing the highest quality healthcare to over 5 million patients annually. It is the fifth-largest for-profit health system in the United States and has been recognized as a top health system by IBM Watson Health and Healthgrades. Prime Healthcare was founded in 2001 with the mission of saving hospitals and saving lives. For more information, visit www.primehealthcare.com.

About Collette Health

Ranked #1 in the 2025 and 2026 Best in KLAS Virtual Sitting & Nursing category, Collette Health’s virtual ecosystem combines virtual observation, virtual nursing, and workforce engagement through a single hardware, software, and user interface. Partnering with 185+ hospitals nationwide and delivering $3.96B in cost savings, Collette Health’s cloud-first architecture seamlessly integrates with existing EHRs, smart boards, and TVs. Through its partnership with the Virtual Nursing Academy™, Collette Health equips clinical nurse leaders with the education and expertise to implement virtual nursing successfully.

Learn more at collettehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn for more virtual care insights. Media Contact: Kate Karlsson pr@collettehealth.com

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