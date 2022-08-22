Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief digital officers, IT talent

Below are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs, data specialists and IT talent. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Baptist Health System (Louisville, Ky.) is seeking a system IT director.

  2. CommonSpirit Health (Tacoma, Wash.) is seeking a vice president and divisional chief information officer.

  3. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.) is seeking a director of IT architect and IT services.

  4. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.) is seeking a director of IT enterprise applications.

  5. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System is seeking a clinical integration technology analyst.

  6. Mass General Brigham (Boston, Mass.) is seeking an enterprise architect.

  7. Mount Sinai (New York City) is seeking a technology specialist.

  8. Providence (Portland, Ore.) is seeking a senior healthcare data analyst.

  9. Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro, Mass.) is seeking a director and chief technology officer.

  10. Westchester Medical Center (Westchester County, N.Y.) is seeking a telehealth data specialist. 

