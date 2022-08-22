Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief digital officers, IT talent

Below are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs, data specialists and IT talent.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Baptist Health System (Louisville, Ky.) is seeking a system IT director.
- CommonSpirit Health (Tacoma, Wash.) is seeking a vice president and divisional chief information officer.
- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.) is seeking a director of IT architect and IT services.
- Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.) is seeking a director of IT enterprise applications.
- Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System is seeking a clinical integration technology analyst.
- Mass General Brigham (Boston, Mass.) is seeking an enterprise architect.
- Mount Sinai (New York City) is seeking a technology specialist.
- Providence (Portland, Ore.) is seeking a senior healthcare data analyst.
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro, Mass.) is seeking a director and chief technology officer.
- Westchester Medical Center (Westchester County, N.Y.) is seeking a telehealth data specialist.