Highmark Health's IT company reports more than $1B in revenue

Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health's IT services company, enGen, reported more than $1 billion in revenue for the fiscal year of 2022 as demand for services increased.

EnGen, which provides Highmark Health's enterprises and unaffiliated health insurance plans with business processes and an integrated cloud-based platform, saw higher enrollment and more client demand, according to a March 20 release from Highmark Health.

This comes after Highmark Health reported $26 billion in revenue for the 2022 fiscal year, an operating gain of $440 million but a net loss of $346 million.