HHS researching algorithm bias to improve health equity

The Department of Health and Human Services will research algorithm bias as part of the Biden administration's efforts to prioritize equitable health outcomes nationally, FedScoop reported April 13.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra tasked the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT with conducting algorithm bias research, at the ONC 2022 Annual Meeting on April 13.

"As part of the effort, I've asked ONC to take a deep look at algorithmic bias and its implications for health equity to ensure that all Americans get the benefits that modern analytic technologies can provide," Mr. Becerra said.

The ONC has already conducted work surrounding algorithms that suggest algorithms developed by hospitals like Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic might not apply to hospitals in Puerto Rico — a barrier the research aims to overcome.