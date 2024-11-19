Healthcare's most promising tech

According to a Nov. 19 survey by Statista, healthcare leaders identified artificial intelligence as the most exciting technology in the industry.
The survey gathered insights from 79 healthcare executives and other industry leaders on the most promising emerging technologies in healthcare. Here are the eight technologies mentioned in the survey:
- AI: 63%
- Interoperability: 6%
- Genomics/precision medicine: 5%
- Data analytics: 4%
- Blockchain: 3%
- Remote patient monitoring: 2%
- Robotic process automation: 2%
- Other: 5%