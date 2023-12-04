Health IT market to grow 11%: 4 report takeaways

The healthcare IT market is projected to grow by nearly 11%, or $169 billion, between 2022 and 2027, according to a Dec. 3 report from Technavio.

Here are four takeaways from the report:

  1. The report found that "increasing focus on improving the quality of services and efficiency is notably driving market growth."

  2. During the projected period, the North American market will experience 46% of the growth.

  3. The report found that the vulnerability of EHRs to cybersecurity risks and ransomware is still a major impediment to market growth.

  4. The report names Oracle, Microsoft, 3M, UnitedHealthcare and Athenahealth as some of the major players in the health IT market.

