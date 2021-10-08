Google's 9 most recent health-related job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are nine open positions:

  1. Director of user experience, Google Health: will build a design portfolio, lead growing teams and shape Google Health's user experience strategy.

  2. Health outreach lead, government affairs and public policy: will help lead Google's engagement with federal government agencies, Congress, industry associations and other stakeholders relating to opportunities for technology to improve health outcomes.

  3. Director of product management consumer services, Fitbit: will define the software products, services and experiences that will affect Fitbit users' health and well-being.

  4. Head of product marketing, Fitbit subscription and services: will lead product marketing and go-to-market strategies for Fitbit subscriptions.

  5. User experience design lead, Fitbit: will lead the team that creates on-device experiences for Fitbit trackers and smartwatches.

  6. Senior partner manager, Fitbit health solutions: will engage with Fitbit's value partners to drive the business's growth and expansion.

  7. Senior interaction designer for health journeys, Fitbit: will help create user-centered strategies and designs for Fitbit's growing suite of features and services.

  8. User experience researcher, Fitbit: will work with designers, product managers and other researchers to help shape Fitbit's current and future product offerings.

  9. Senior software engineer, Fitbit: will work on a specific project critical to Fitbit's engineering needs with opportunities to switch teams and projects in the future.

