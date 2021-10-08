Google's 9 most recent health-related job openings

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are nine open positions:
- Director of user experience, Google Health: will build a design portfolio, lead growing teams and shape Google Health's user experience strategy.
- Health outreach lead, government affairs and public policy: will help lead Google's engagement with federal government agencies, Congress, industry associations and other stakeholders relating to opportunities for technology to improve health outcomes.
- Director of product management consumer services, Fitbit: will define the software products, services and experiences that will affect Fitbit users' health and well-being.
- Head of product marketing, Fitbit subscription and services: will lead product marketing and go-to-market strategies for Fitbit subscriptions.
- User experience design lead, Fitbit: will lead the team that creates on-device experiences for Fitbit trackers and smartwatches.
- Senior partner manager, Fitbit health solutions: will engage with Fitbit's value partners to drive the business's growth and expansion.
- Senior interaction designer for health journeys, Fitbit: will help create user-centered strategies and designs for Fitbit's growing suite of features and services.
- User experience researcher, Fitbit: will work with designers, product managers and other researchers to help shape Fitbit's current and future product offerings.
- Senior software engineer, Fitbit: will work on a specific project critical to Fitbit's engineering needs with opportunities to switch teams and projects in the future.