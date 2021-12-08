Google's 6 most recent health-related job openings

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are six open positions:
- Clinical mental health lead, YouTube: will lead the growth of YouTube's mental health initiatives and partnerships.
- Senior art director and visual designer, Fitbit: will work with a team of brand, visual, motion and user experience designers to create engaging experiences on Fitbit products.
- Technical engineering lead, Fitbit: will lead the delivery of the Fitbit Health experience to Google's Wear OS platform.
- Algorithms research scientist, Fitbit: will solve scientific problems associated with algorithms that can help extract useful information from physiological sensor signals.
- Senior software engineer for iOS, Fitbit: will work on iOS software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.
- Software Engineer for Android, Fitbit: will work on Android software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.