Google's 6 most recent health-related job openings

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are six open positions:

  1. Clinical mental health lead, YouTube: will lead the growth of YouTube's mental health initiatives and partnerships.

  2. Senior art director and visual designer, Fitbit: will work with a team of brand, visual, motion and user experience designers to create engaging experiences on Fitbit products.

  3. Technical engineering lead, Fitbit: will lead the delivery of the Fitbit Health experience to Google's Wear OS platform.

  4. Algorithms research scientist, Fitbit: will solve scientific problems associated with algorithms that can help extract useful information from physiological sensor signals.

  5. Senior software engineer for iOS, Fitbit: will work on iOS software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.

  6. Software Engineer for Android, Fitbit: will work on Android software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars