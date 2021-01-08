Google's 6 latest health-related job openings
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Six positions the company recently posted:
- Cloud architecture lead, Google Health: will provide technical thought leadership and well-documented approaches to customers and internal stakeholders regarding the use of the Google Cloud Platform for Google Health solutions.
- Senior iOS developer, Verily health platform: will build and maintain an app to help users manage chronic conditions.
- Software engineering manager, Verily health platforms: will manage and grow a team of software engineers working on Verily's disease management projects.
- Technical lead, Verily health platform: will work with other teams to develop an engaging treatment program for sleep disorders.
- Technical program manager, Verily digital biomarkers: will further development efforts for Verily’s digital biomarkers portfolio.
- Product counsel, Google Health: will serve as product counsel for a portfolio of health-related projects, including providing regulatory guidance and advising product, research and business development teams.
