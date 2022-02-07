Google's 10 most recent health-related job openings

Listen
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are 10 open positions as of Feb. 7:
- Health equity clinical specialist, Google Health: will serve as Google Health's expert in health equity, public health and social determinants of health to provide guidance on reducing health disparities.
- Senior communications manager, Google Health: will oversee internal and external communications for Google Health.
- Health economist, Google global business marketing: will use expertise in social and behavioral science research and analytics to shape Google’s healthcare strategy.
- Director of product management, Google for Clinicians Care Studio: will help develop Care Studio's core strategy, outline plans for development and execution, grow a talented team, engage clients and drive product success.
- Senior software engineer for Android, Fitbit: will work on Android software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.
- Senior software engineer for iOS, Fitbit: will work on iOS software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.
- Research scientist, Fitbit: will design, implement and analyze behavior change interventions for Fitbit devices.
- Algorithms research scientist, Fitbit: will solve scientific problems associated with algorithms that can help extract useful information from physiological sensor signals.
- Technical engineering lead, Fitbit: will lead the delivery of the Fitbit Health experience to Google's Wear OS platform.
- Technical development lead for data and analytics, Fitbit: will build and implement technical data and business intelligence platforms for Fitbit.