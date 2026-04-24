6 Epic updates in 30 days

Epic continues to expand its footprint across health systems through new implementations, product updates and partnerships.

In the past 30 days, organizations have gone live on Epic, adopted new artificial intelligence tools within the EHR, and participated in federal data-sharing initiatives.

Here are 11 Epic updates Becker’s Hospital Review reported in April:

Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health has begun utilizing more than a dozen generative artificial intelligence applications within its Epic EHR system.



Richmond, Ind.-based Reid Health went live with Emmie, Epic’s AI virtual assistant for patients, making the health system the second hospital to implement the technology. Emmie is a tool that gives patients a conversational way to ask questions and get guidance within the health system’s digital environment.



On April 1, Milford (Mass.) Regional went live with UMass Memorial Health’s Epic EHR system. Milford Regional joined UMass Memorial Health in 2024.



Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine is working with Epic to incorporate more “nudges” into the EHR to lead clinicians and patients to evidence-based choices for better health outcomes. Leaders from both organizations gathered recently in Philadelphia to discuss opportunities to improve and expand EHR nudges, which include default options, alerts and workflow tweak.



Epic rolled out Health Alerts, a new initiative to track health conditions at the county level and issue alerts when unusual trends emerge. The feature uses statistical models applied to real-world medical records to identify when rates of specific health conditions in a given county exceed expected levels.



Health systems using Epic became the first in the U.S. to begin sharing patient records with the Social Security Administration through the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, or TEFCA, a federally backed network designed to standardize nationwide health data exchange.



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