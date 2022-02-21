DC vaccine portal deactivated after sending people incorrect records

Washington, D.C.'s health department COVID-19 vaccine record portal was deactivated after officials received reports of people receiving other people's records, NBC Washington reported Feb. 16.

The new portal was launched Feb. 14 and residents were advised that they needed to enter their name, birthdate and phone number to receive a link that would display their vaccination history. Some people reported that they did receive the correct information, but others reported receiving vaccination records of other people.

About 30 people notified the Health Department that they received someone else's record, but it is unknown how many in total were affected, according to the report.

The Health Department took down the site Feb. 15 after being informed about the error.

"DC Health is aware that a small number of residents have experienced issues while using the DVR system during a period of high utilization this afternoon," a spokesperson said in the report. "We are currently remediating this issue and the site is temporarily offline for maintenance. We ask that residents monitor our social platforms to learn when the site is back up and running."