CMS, Oklahoma pilot healthcare data interoperability platform

CMS is working on a qualified health plan directory pilot program for the state of Oklahoma, which could serve as a model for more national information-sharing initiatives in the future, according to CMS.

The federal government is working with the state of Oklahoma on a pilot project to inform future efforts for a National Directory of Healthcare, with the goal of developing an automated statewide centralized directory for qualified health plans and providers in the state.

The program aims to improve data accuracy and reduce administrative burden on payers and providers with interoperable data exchange. CMS also hopes the pilot will reduce administrative costs and boost patient and provider experiences.

"CMS believes that this pilot will serve as a proof-of-concept and help inform any future development of an NDH that can serve as a centralized database for provider information," according to a statement from the agency.