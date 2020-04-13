Bayhealth IT workers say they're not allowed to work from home

The IT team at Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth say they are being forced to work at the Blue Hen Corporate Center rather than working from home, according to the Dover Post.

"I am an employee of IT, a department of approximately 150 people in Dover that support the Kent and Sussex campuses," an employee who did not want to be named told the Dover Post. "The majority of our employees can perform our jobs 100% remotely and despite many employee attempts to persuade management, executive management refuses to allow us to do so. They are continuing to require us to come to work in one large room of cubicles, exposing us and our families to the dangers of COVID-19."

Employees have submitted complaints to the U.S. Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A Bayhealth representative would not comment on employees working at the corporate center to the Dover Post.

"Bayhealth continues to follow our policies and the advice/guidelines of state and local governments and the CDC. We have no further comment," Bayhealth Marketing and Communications Assistant Vice President Pamela Marecki told the Dover Post.

Bayhealth had employees conduct a "stress test" March 25 to determine if its network was strong enough to have employees work remotely. However, since then, the hospital's work from home policy has not changed, multiple employees told the Dover Post.

