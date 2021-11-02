Amazon's 9 most recent health-related job openings

Listen
Amazon has new job openings related to its health business. Below are nine positions the company recently posted:
- Head of worldwide business development, health and beauty: will drive overall market and technical enablement strategy for Amazon's health and beauty business.
- Principal of behavioral health, global benefits team: will propose behavioral healthcare initiatives for Amazon employees.
- Manager of revenue cycle and health information, Amazon Care: will oversee coding, claims processing, patient financial services, revenue generation and health information management.
- Senior user experience researcher, Amazon Halo: will draw out insights about customers' engagement with their health when using Amazon products.
- Health information specialist, Amazon Care: will process all release of information requests in a timely and efficient manner.
- Senior partner marketing manager, Amazon Halo: will build scalable programs to drive product awareness as well as determine and manage the tools partners need to be successful.
- Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.
- Senior strategist, occupational and environmental health analytics: will lead Amazon's health-focused analytics, programs and education strategies.
- Senior health strategist, population health and human performance: will lead strategic initiatives to improve the health, safety and wellness of Amazon's workforce.