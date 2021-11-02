Amazon's 9 most recent health-related job openings

Amazon has new job openings related to its health business. Below are nine positions the company recently posted:

  1. Head of worldwide business development, health and beauty: will drive overall market and technical enablement strategy for Amazon's health and beauty business.

  2. Principal of behavioral health, global benefits team: will propose behavioral healthcare initiatives for Amazon employees.

  3. Manager of revenue cycle and health information, Amazon Care: will oversee coding, claims processing, patient financial services, revenue generation and health information management.

  4. Senior user experience researcher, Amazon Halo: will draw out insights about customers' engagement with their health when using Amazon products.

  5. Health information specialist, Amazon Care: will process all release of information requests in a timely and efficient manner.

  6. Senior partner marketing manager, Amazon Halo: will build scalable programs to drive product awareness as well as determine and manage the tools partners need to be successful.

  7. Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.

  8. Senior strategist, occupational and environmental health analytics: will lead Amazon's health-focused analytics, programs and education strategies.

  9. Senior health strategist, population health and human performance: will lead strategic initiatives to improve the health, safety and wellness of Amazon's workforce.

