Northwestern Medicine partners to scale AI startups

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine is partnering with London-based Founders Factory to launch an accelerator to help U.K. and European AI startups enter the U.S. healthcare market.

The four-month program will support ventures focused on healthcare technologies and offer access to Northwestern’s clinical and research infrastructure, according to a post on Founders Factory’s website. Founders Factory will lead the accelerator.

The collaboration also includes opportunities with Northwestern Medicine and the London Clinic. Selected startups will participate in a residential week in Chicago to engage with clinical and commercial teams from across the system.

Applications are open through March 31.