New Mexico hospital deploys AI platform enterprisewide

Farmington, N.M.-based San Juan Regional Medical Center, a community-owned nonprofit hospital serving the Four Corners region of New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado, is deploying Wellsheet’s AI software enterprisewide.

The platform is currently live in more than 100 U.S. hospitals, according to a Feb. 19 news release from the AI company. Physicians report saving 90 to 120 minutes of documentation time a day and a 50% reduction in chart and evidence review time, according to the release. The company also cited improvement in lengths of stay.

The platform integrates with Oracle Cerner, Epic and Athenahealth and is designed to be HIPAA-compliant and scaled for enterprise use.