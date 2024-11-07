AI in healthcare: What to expect in Trump's 2nd term

President-elect Donald Trump's administration will have the chance to shape artificial intelligence governance regulations when he takes office next year. But what is he likely to do?

PwC issued a report Nov. 6 about how Mr. Trump's administration could tackle the big challenges ahead. He has proposed a shift in AI oversight "toward industry self-governance to reduce government regulations," according to the report. PwC predicted the likelihood of Mr. Trump's deregulation proposal gaining traction was high, which would affect providers, payers and pharmaceutical companies.

His stance would promote innovation and allow the industry to create ethical guidelines and best practices instead of issuing mandates at the federal level, according to the report.

Last year, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to advance AI in healthcare with guidance on ethical implementation to avoid security and safety risks. He asked companies to report how they're training AI models and provide results of tests to the federal government to identify and correct biases, according to Tech Crunch.

Mr. Trump, on the other hand, has supported "AI development rooted in free speech and human flourishing," according to the report. But his campaign offered few details on whether he would reverse recommendations in Mr. Biden's executive order.