AHA releases tech and data guidance for hospitals

The American Hospital Association has released its second part in a series of guides aimed at helping hospitals retain and recruit a quality workforce, this time focused on using data and technology.

The report, released July 27, details how health systems can use data to analyze workforce trends and how to use such analytics to take action. This includes advice on how to identify workforce challenges by feeling the general pulse of employee attitudes to work through online forms that can then be assessed.

"The AHA has sounded the alarm repeatedly that our workforce is in crisis, and the national emergency demands immediate attention from health care leaders and policymakers at every level of government," said Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO. "As part of our ongoing efforts to support the field, we have developed this new guide with strategies and resources that can help hospital and health system leaders navigate these complex challenges."



Download the guide here.