Achieving ethical data use: Inova's blueprint

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has become the first health system in the U.S. to achieve The Joint Commission's Responsible Use of Health Data certification, a milestone the organization hopes will set a new standard for healthcare nationwide.

Launched Jan. 1, the voluntary certification program acknowledges hospitals and health systems that uphold ethical standards in utilizing patient data beyond clinical care. This includes applications in safety, quality improvement and operational enhancements. The certification offers a structured framework to guide healthcare organizations in securely using and sharing patient data while prioritizing transparency and accountability.

"This recognition is particularly meaningful given the growing concerns around patient privacy," Matt Kull, chief information and digital officer at Inova, told Becker's. "We are entrusted with highly personal and sensitive information, and in the digital era, protecting this information is integral to achieving the triple aim of healthcare — improving patient care, enhancing health outcomes and reducing costs."

Meeting rigorous certification standards



Mr. Kull detailed the comprehensive steps Inova undertook to meet The Joint Commission's rigorous criteria.

"The certification process was akin to other Joint Commission accreditations, requiring a thorough review of policies, procedures and operations," he said. "They examined our data governance, security controls and even how we de-identify data."

The certification also scrutinized Inova's methods for ensuring fairness and privacy in data use, including avoiding bias in algorithms and providing transparency in patient data usage.

"It's about ensuring our compliance is sustainable and agile enough to adapt to future regulations, standards and societal needs," Mr. Kull said.

This led to Inova earning the recognition for its efforts in de-identifying data, setting strict access controls, clearly defining permitted data uses and validating the safety and fairness of its algorithms, among other efforts.

"The Joint Commission's national reputation made it a clear choice for us," Mr. Kull said. "We wanted to set a high standard, ensure transparency, and have a respected body validate that we're living up to our values every day."

Balancing innovation with ethical practices



When asked how Inova balances data-driven innovation with patient privacy, Mr. Kull highlighted the use of de-identified data in initiatives wherever possible.

"De-identified data is always our preference for quality improvement and operational initiatives," he said. "For research or clinical trials requiring identifiable data, we ensure informed consent and clarity for our patients about how their data will be used."

Inova's responsible data practices have already yielded tangible benefits. For example, during an IV fluid shortage caused by a hurricane, Inova leveraged data to optimize usage without compromising patient care.

"This data-driven decision-making allowed us to conserve resources safely and transparently," Mr. Kull said.

Setting a national standard



Looking ahead, Mr. Kull sees Inova's certification as a potential catalyst for industry-wide adoption.

"We want to help other organizations achieve similar standards," he said. "This certification establishes expectations for privacy and care, and we hope regulatory agencies and lawmakers will recognize it as a benchmark."

Mr. Kull also stressed the importance of fostering innovation while maintaining patient safety.

"The barriers to entry for AI and machine learning are lower than ever. If we can use this certification as a framework, it will enable smaller initiatives and startups to safely innovate in healthcare," he said.