9 health tech companies on CNBC's 2022 disruptors list

From women's health to at-home care, nine health startups made CNBC's 2022 disruptors list as companies with promise and potential.

In its 10th annual list, CNBC has highlighted 50 startups that grew throughout the pandemic and are poised to meet consumer demand and keep pace with market challenges. The private companies were compared using key metrics and ranked in their ability to disrupt traditional industries by a set of 55 experts.

Here are the nine health tech companies that made the list and their overall ranking:





15. Medable: Uses a cloud-based approach to improve diversity in clinical trial participation and allows for remote clinical trial participation.





16. TruePill: Virtual pharmacy distribution center and virtual pharmacy that works with providers, labs and pharmacies.





19. Maven Clinic: Virtual women's and family planning clinic.





26. Somatus: Kidney care provider, building networks of providers and using locally based, in-home care.





28. Virta Health: Diabetes virtual care provider with the goal of reversing type 2 diabetes in its patients.





32. Biobot analytics: Data analytics company that uses wastewater to detect disease.





38. Ro: Digital healthcare startup that includes pharmacy offerings and at-home diagnostics.





43: Oura: Wearable device that utilizes a ring to measure health and fitness stats.





48. Cityblock Health: Helping low-income and elderly Americans access healthcare.