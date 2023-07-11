65% of patients don't want Big Tech storing their health data + 4 more survey takeaways

Sixty-five percent of U.S. patients are uncomfortable with Big Tech companies storing their health data, according to a survey of 1,213 patients from health information exchange Health Gorilla.

Here are four additional takeaways from the survey:

  1. Only 39 percent of patients are comfortable with providers accessing their data without consent for payment purposes.

  2. Ninety-five percent of patients were concerned about data breaches affecting their health records.

  3. Fifty-four percent of patients are worried about the security and privacy protections offered by health data vendors.

  4. Sixty percent of patients reported feeling more confident in health data exchanges facilitated by government-approved vendors.

