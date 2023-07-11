65% of patients don't want Big Tech storing their health data + 4 more survey takeaways

Sixty-five percent of U.S. patients are uncomfortable with Big Tech companies storing their health data, according to a survey of 1,213 patients from health information exchange Health Gorilla.
Here are four additional takeaways from the survey:
- Only 39 percent of patients are comfortable with providers accessing their data without consent for payment purposes.
- Ninety-five percent of patients were concerned about data breaches affecting their health records.
- Fifty-four percent of patients are worried about the security and privacy protections offered by health data vendors.
- Sixty percent of patients reported feeling more confident in health data exchanges facilitated by government-approved vendors.