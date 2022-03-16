6 hospitals and health systems seeking CIO talent

Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings in the past month seeking CIOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Southern Illinois Healthcare (Carbondale, Ill.) is seeking a CIO.

2. University Hospitals (Newark, N.J.) seeks a CIO.

3. Kingman (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center seeks a CIO.

4. Reid Hospital and Health Care Services (Richmond, Ind.) seeks a vice president and a CIO.

5. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) seeks a senior vice president and CIO.

6. Tri-State Memorial Hospital (Clarkston, Wash.) is seeking a CIO.