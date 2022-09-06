6 health IT execs among finalists for New York CIO of the year

Six health IT leaders are among the finalists for NewYorkCIO's 2022 ORBIE award for CIO of the year.
NewYorkCIO, a professional organization, gives the ORBIE Awards annually to recognize CIOs in multiple categories for excellence in technology leadership. The winner will be awarded at a Dec. 9 ceremony in New York City.
The finalists from the healthcare sector are:
- Abu Bakar, chief information and digital officer of Summit Health (Berkeley Heights, N.J.)
- Sunil Dadlani, chief information, transformation and cybersecurity officer of Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)
- Mark Eimer, senior vice president, associate CIO and chief technology officer of Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)
- Claus Jensen, PhD, chief innovation officer and executive vice president of research and development and technology of Teladoc Health
- Kristin Myers, CIO of Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)
- Atti Riazi, senior vice president and CIO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)