5 hospitals, health systems getting grants to advance IT development

Hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding, community grants and donations to purchase, create, upgrade and install better IT equipment and IT hubs.
Here are five hospitals and health systems that have received outside funding to further develop their technology stack:
- UC San Diego Health has received a $22 million gift to create an artificial intelligence-powered "mission control center."
- Health systems including Rochester, Minn-based Mayo Clinic, Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham have received a $23.5 million grant to advance the use of artificial intelligence in intensive care units. The project aims to create a dataset of 100,000 anonymous patients that will generate biomedical data to augment physicians' rapid decision-making in diagnosing, treating and monitoring critically ill patients.
- New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell Tech have received a $20 million gift to collaborate on health tech innovation.