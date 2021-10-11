5 health tech companies mandating vaccines for workers: Epic, Cerner & more  

As hospitals and health systems across the U.S. roll out vaccine mandates for workers, some healthcare technology companies are following suit.

Here are five health tech companies that have issued COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers.

1. Google in July said it would require employees working at its U.S.-based offices to get the COVID-19 vaccine, NPR reported.

2. Salesforce is requiring its employees to be vaccinated before returning to its office locations, according to a July 28 NPR report.

3. EHR giant Epic on July 30 notified its about 9,600 workers that they had until Oct. 1 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Less than 0.5 percent of Epic's employees chose to leave the Verona, Wis.-based company rather than get vaccinated, an Epic spokesperson told Becker's on Oct. 8.

4. Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner on Oct. 1 mandated that all its U.S. employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8. The announcement came on the first day David Feinberg, MD, former head of Google Health, officially took the helm of the EHR company as CEO.

5. IBM told its U.S. employees that they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or be suspended without pay, CNBC reported Oct. 7.