Washington U researchers granted $6.1M for maternal health study

Three researchers from the Brown School and the School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis received a $6.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health Sept. 1 to study maternal health.

The seven-year project will focus on cardiovascular health equity for expectant mothers in the St. Louis region.

Debra Haire-Joshu, PhD, the Joyce and Chauncy Buchheit Professor in Public Health; Victor G. Davila-Roman, MD, professor of medicine, anesthesiology and radiology; and Rachel Tabak, PhD, research associate professor at the Brown School will be leading the study.

"The foundation for cardiovascular health (CVH) is laid in early life by intergenerational interactions, passed from parent to child, that have long-lasting biological and behavioral consequences," said Dr. Haire-Joshu. "Pregnancy-related complications, such as gestational diabetes and preeclampsia, lead to increased risk of cardiovascular disease-related morbidity and mortality."