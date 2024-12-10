Alaska recorded the highest percentage of medication fills for weight loss drugs this year, according to data from GoodRx.

To assess state-level trends, GoodRx examined fill rates for all medications, excluding vaccines, from a nationally representative sample between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31. The figures below reflect the percentage of total medication fills for GIP and GLP-1 drugs prescribed for either diabetes or weight loss indications. Medications for Type 2 diabetes included Ozempic, Mounjaro, Victoza and liraglutide, while medications prescribed for weight loss included Wegovy, Zepbound, Saxenda, Qsymia and phentermine.

Regionally, states in the South had higher fill rates for medications prescribed for diabetes while states in the Northeast had the highest fill rates for medications prescribed for weight loss.

Weight loss drug fill rates by state, per GoodRx:

Alaska — 2.57%

Oklahoma — 2.17%

Texas — 2.03%

Alabama — 1.98%

New Jersey — 1.85%

Connecticut — 1.82%

Kansas — 1.82%

Delaware — 1.78%

Indiana — 1.77%

Massachusetts — 1.77%

North Carolina — 1.77%

Georgia — 1.75%

Rhode Island — 1.75%

North Dakota — 1.70%

Louisiana — 1.69%

Hawaii — 1.68%

Tennessee — 1.68%

West Virginia — 1.65%

Kentucky — 1.61%

Idaho — 1.59%

Michigan — 1.59%

Mississippi — 1.59%

South Carolina — 1.59%

Missouri — 1.57%

Arkansas — 1.56%

Pennsylvania — 1.55%

Florida — 1.51%

New York — 1.51%

South Dakota — 1.51%

Illinois — 1.50%

Iowa — 1.50%

Maryland — 1.50%

Wyoming — 1.49%

Nebraska — 1.47%

California — 1.45%

Virginia — 1.44%

New Hampshire — 1.42%

Vermont — 1.42%

Minnesota — 1.41%

Nevada — 1.41%

Ohio — 1.28%

Washington — 1.27%

Maine — 1.26%

Utah — 1.22%

New Mexico — 1.18%

Colorado — 1.16%

Wisconsin — 1.15%

Montana — 1.13%

Arizona — 1.10%

Oregon — 0.97%